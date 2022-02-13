WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a game to remember, but an ending many fans want to forget.

“I respect them, I respect my Bengals. It was a good season and we came this far,” Allan Herrera said.

Fans at Submarine House in Washington Township stayed excited all night long, cheering on their favorite team.

“We’ve been to all three games in the playoffs, we’re all kind of doing the same ritual. It’s been a long time coming. My dad and my family were all Bengals fans,” Jay Brohas said.

The atmosphere at Submarine House was electric for most of the night. Fans young and old all came together to support the Bengals. Some even brought good luck treats.

“These are from Bellbrook chocolates, my friend makes them and I picked them up today for all of my friends,” Deb Godshall said.

Those last few minutes were tough to watch for some. Although the Bengals lost, many are still proud of how far they came.

“The fact that we made it here is amazing and it’s come back season baby, and we’re going to do it next year and the year after,” Allison Ludwig said.

Others know what the team needs to do when they take the field next fall.

“I feel like they will be back next year. All they need is just to shore up their offensive line and they’ll be back. A good o-line will get them some protection,” Adam Williams said.

Despite the loss, the younger generation will never forget the first time they saw the Bengals play in a Super Bowl.

“Going to get crafty, make some crafts, and have just fun the whole rest of the week,” Jillian Loveall said.