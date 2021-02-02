Miami Valley family warns elderly residents are getting left behind in vaccine rollout

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Chris Plymail says his mother registered for a vaccine, never received a call and then lost her spot. She finally secured an appointment today but the family is worried delays like this might be happening to other people.

“If we start going down a path that leaves them back in the line because we needed to stay on an arbitrary schedule… what are we doing?” said Chris Plymail, a resident of Montgomery County.

Plymail says the process to get his 78-year-old mother an appointment for a COVID-vaccine has been difficult. After 17 days, an appointment was confirmed Tuesday, but Chris worries others might have gotten left behind. Once a new age group becomes eligible, thousands of more people flood available appointments for the groups highest at risk, causing some to be last in line.

“The schedule and program was made with the best intentions but started snowballing due to the amount of vaccine available,” said Plymail. “The longer more high-risk people go without a vaccine, the more people that are going to die.”

Plymail’s mother is a Greene County resident but is getting vaccinated in Montgomery County. He’s encouraging the leaders organizing appointments for elderly residents to consider a specific number only they can call for scheduling assistance. His mother is not tech-savvy and is struggles when it comes to computers.

However, health officials with Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) said they’re addressing the concern by constantly updating registration lists and squeezing extra appointments in at the end of the day.

“We know some people have not been able to get in through the phone line,” said Charles Patterson of the CCCHD. “We don’t waste any vaccines so we have those people on a list to be scheduled or get them in at the end of the day.”

CCHD says as of Friday, 7.8% of residents have received their first dose and rank 6th in the state as far as the percentage of residents vaccinated. Today alone, 900 residents received their first dose, along with a couple hundred more people received their second doses as well.