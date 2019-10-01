Miami Valley family uses billboards to find kidney donor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley resident is using several billboards to advertise the need for a kidney donor for her father. He recently underwent a quintuple bypass after a heart attack, and now only has 8 percent use of his kidneys.

Eight billboards across the Miami Valley are sharing Karen Hyunh’s message, which she hopes will catch a good Samaritan’s eye and inspire them to donate a kidney to save her father’s life.

Along SR-444 in Fairborn, you can see one of the billboards Lamar donated to Karen and her family.

“I told them that my dad is looking for a kidney donor, hopefully we could work something out and they said that they would do it for free,” she said.

Karen’s dad, Thanh Hyunh, has been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and underwent a quintuple bypass after a heart attack, learning this year that he has just eight percent kidney function.

Karen says he does home dialysis but the average wait time for a kidney is 3 to 4 years, and says there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for her dad, who moved from Vietnam to Dayton in the 80s.

“He came over with nothing and now my sister and I are very successful individuals, and a lot of that is due to him and his work ethic,” Karen said.

He’s working with the Ohio State and University of Cincinnati medical centers to find a match, and Karen says those interested can contact her to learn more, or you can enter your information on their websites yourself, because you never know who you could help.

“There’s a ton of people that drive each of them every day and that could encourage someone to think about it or maybe talk to their friends or family about it, spread the word,” she said.

If you are interested in potentially donating a kidney to Thanh, contact Karen at 937-829-6367.

