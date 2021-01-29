Miami Valley families share experiences after children recover from COVID-19-linked condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Valley parents are sharing their experiences after their children recovered from a rare condition linked to COVID-19 that can cause organ damage.

Doctors across the country are reporting an increase of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), another death was reported in South Carolina Friday.

Both families 2NEWS spoke to say they didn’t even know their children had COVID-19 because they never showed symptoms

“They say COVID doesn’t really affect kids, and unfortunately, I feel like we have found out first-hand that COVID really can affect kids,” mother Katie Farley said.

Katie and Latham Farley’s 5-year-old daughter Kenzie first came down with stomach pain on Christmas Day.

“We knew right away this was a weird illness, this was a little different from how she normally is when she’s sick,” Katie said.

After a visit to their doctor, two ER trips, and several tests later, the doctors found Kenzie had COVID-19 antibodies, and diagnosed her with MIS-C.

“To hear them say MIS-C when we were in the ER still at Children’s, it was terrifying,” Katie said.

Kenzie was in Dayton Children’s for eight days. Latham says Dayton Children’s worked with the family through the entire treatment process.

“Dayton Childrens was great,” Latham said. “Them being able to know how to go after it, to know how to handle it as much as they explained things to us. If they didn’t go as aggressive as they did, I don’t know how much worse it would have been for her.”

MIS-C is an illness linked to COVID-19 that can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs and other organs.

The CDC says symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, a rash and fatigue, and symptoms can show up weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

“Every symptom that he did end up having kind of helped them with the diagnosis,” mother Jasmine Moore said.

Jasmine and Nate Moore’s 4-year-old son Evan was hospitalized in early December because of a stomach ache and high fever.

It was 6 days into his for 12 day hospital stay that he his bloodwork returned positive for COVID-19 antibodies and he was diagnosed with MIS-C.

“It was a very terrifying experience, especially as a mom, that’s your little baby that you carried, and he’s going through this,” Jasmine said. “He didn’t laugh for a few days, he didn’t smile.”

The Moores are urging all parents to not wait to get their children the care they need if they start to feel sick.

“To the parents out there that this may be affecting them, if you suspect anything, if your child starts to present with symptoms, please just take them in,” Nate said.

Evan and Kenzie are both feeling better, Kenzie has a minor heart murmur as a result of the condition.

Both still have some restrictions. They’re not cleared for sports or rigorous activities and have follow-ups with cardiologists and rheumatologists.