Miami Valley families make decisions for loved ones with vaccines arrive in nursing homes next week

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Some of the state’s nursing homes received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday. While none have been given to nursing homes in the Miami Valley yet, families are making decisions about whether their loved ones will receive the shot.

Family members 2NEWS spoke with said the vaccine is bringing some relief after months of not spending time with their parents in nursing homes, but they’re also worried about how fast the vaccine is moving.

“The 12th of December it’s been nine months,” Karen Simons said. “I have seen her outside, from about ten feet away, three or four times.”

Karen Simons’ mother has dementia and is in a nursing home in Vandalia. She said every day she can’t see her mother is tough.

“I see her deteriorating and a lot of it has to do with the isolation,” Simons said.

Simons made the decision Friday to have her mother get the shot next week, in hopes that she can see her mom again soon.

“My mom’s 94, you know, how many more months, days, am I going to have with her? So I have to do what the scientists say is the best thing to do,” Simons said.”

“This vaccination is weighing heavy on my mind because my dad is not able to understand what this is or what it is going to mean for him,” Janell Smith said.

Janell Smith’s father also has dementia. She said since the state opened limited visitations in October, she’s seen him once.

“Since we cannot visit him or see him, we can’t give him that extra care that nursing homes are used to families being able to provide,” Smith said.

Smith said she’s on the fence about the vaccine because it is still new. She also wants to know if she’ll be able to visit her father again once all nursing homes are vaccinated.

“If that’s the case, then hands-down, yes, he will get the vaccination,” Smith said. “If they are going to keep them locked up in quarantine and isolated like they are, I got some doubts.”

The advice these families offered for anyone with a loved one in a nursing home is to make sure someone is power of attorney to make these decisions and to talk with their facility about the vaccine and how it will be distributed.