Miami Valley families gather in Dayton to protest police brutality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday families gathered in Dayton to protest for justice and against police brutality. Mothers and family members of victims killed by Ohio police officers gathered in Courthouse Square.

The rally for justice remembered George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were victims of police violence.

Several guests spoke about police reform, some of whom participated in a national gathering in New York City.

Archbishop Jerome McCory says, “We’re here today to celebrate not the loss of life, but the fact that people are finally standing up and saying when it comes to police murder, enough is too much. We’re not seeing prosecutions, we’re not seeing cops lose jobs, we’re sick and tired of hearing ‘I feared for my life.’”

The event was sponsored by “Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality”.