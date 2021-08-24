Miami Valley families beat the heat at Kacie Jane Park

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — On a hot and humid day like Tuesday, some Miami Valley parents and kids say there’s no better place to beat the heat than at Kacie Jane Park in Springboro.

As visitors told 2 NEWS reporter Kiona Dyches, there is a lot to love about Kacie Jane Park.

“I like going under the rainbow,” said Dana.

“I like the playground and the frog, said Brady.

With the sun blazing on Tuesday, the park was busy with kids getting drenched to beat the heat.

Valerie said, “It’s hot out, but then you get in the water it’s cold.”

“The water is cold so it refreshes you,” Megan said.

10-year-old Megan said it’s a great way to cool off, but she’s not a big fan of hot weather. Her cousin, Brad Hausfeld, and his family donated $1 million toward the park. He said Kacie Jane Park has something for everyone.

“It’s kind of nice because they can get in the water and go over to the park and get some more exercise in and cool off,” Hausfeld said.

In the heat, it’s important to stay hydrated. The CDC says it’s a good idea to drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, especially while outdoors.

“When it gets hot out on a day like today you’ve got to have a lot of sunscreen, and a lot of water and keep hydrated because even though you’re in the water it’s going to get hot. And you’re going to get burned,” said Hausfeld.