Miami Valley experts share tips to keep self, home and car safe in freezing temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Freezing temperatures can cause a lot of harm to our health, homes and vehicles. 2NEWS spoke with experts on all three to find out their best practices during a cold snap.

Kettering Health Network Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook said cold weather comes with the risk of frostbite, hypothermia and slips and falls.

The safest thing to do is limit exposure outside, and if you go out, bundle up, especially your hands, feet and face.

“If you add the wind chill factor to that, it really can be quite dangerous, and getting people inside and warming them up is going to be the key,” Pook said.

If that’s not enough to warm up, Pook said get that person to the emergency room.

Pook said to also check on neighbors and family members who might be especially vulnerable to the cold.

Just as you want to protect yourself, you want to protect the pipes in your home to avoid costly repairs.

Mike Bratton, master plumber with Ed’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Electric, said to make sure to disconnect outside hoses from spigots.

Inside your home, keep your heat on. Leave a faucet drip if it’s on an outside wall, and open the cabinets to let the warm air in.

“If you turn your water on after a really hard freeze and you don’t get any water, chances are that pipe is frozen, best thing you can do is leave the faucet on and call a plumber,” Bratton said.

Bratton said to also keep garage doors closed and check the exterior of the house for cracks that could let cool air leak in.

AAA Senior Specialist Kara Hitchens said there are three main things to check on your car to prepare it for the cold.

First, check your battery, especially if it’s close to three years old, as batteries have to work harder in the cold.

Second, Hitchens said to check all fluids, which includes oil, coolant and wiper fluid.

Third, check the tire pressure and treads.

“Checking the tread depth on your tires, making sure you have good depth on your tires,” Hitchens said. “In Ohio weather, you know snow, rain and ice can come at any time, you want to make sure you have good grip on the road.”

Hitchens also said you do not need to leave your car warming up for more than about 30 seconds before you start driving, and it’s against the law to leave your car running and unoccupied with the keys in the ignition.