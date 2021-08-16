Miami Valley experts believes Biden’s troop withdrawal ignited violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– President Joe Biden addressed the nation this afternoon as more U.S. forces are heading to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of American personnel and allies. As many focus on how we got here, we’re looking ahead to what could come next.

Cedarville’s Dr. Glenn Duerr has been studying the Taliban since the early 1990’s. He says their attack method is to consolidate efforts for a long span of time and attack suddenly and swiftly. He believes the recent attacks could alter how the United States is seen on a global scale.

“China is looking at the United States as a weaker power today, Russia as well looking in a similar light,” said Dr. Duerr. “It also depends on the angle that the Taliban wants to take as housing Al Qaeda or any other terrorist organization, it’s now a safe haven again.”

As the world watches, the American flag is removed from the US embassy in Afghanistan. Miami Valley International experts believe China and Russia could be planning their next moves. Both republicans and democrats wanted to withdraw US troops, Dr. Duerr says any future foreign agreements will be hard to promise.

“The Bush administration and Obama administration gave their words to say we’re here to promote human rights and well being but getting out of this stage is going to be very difficult to sell to other countries where there’s a terrorist challenge or some reason for involvement,” said Dr. Duerr.

The complete withdrawal of troops leaves allies vulnerable for invasion. However, Dr. Duerr believes Biden’s actions to end a 20-year long war might have just started a more violent one.

“Whether or not they infiltrate the United States is another question but could leave a lot of allies vulnerable and leave weaker governments that could have a Taliban style takeover there and gradually see a war that’s more violent,” said Dr. Duerr.

As far as Biden’s speech goes, Dr. Duerr believes it was a mixed message to Americans and foreign nations. Women in Afghanistan who were free just a week ago are now having to resort to old lifestyles and less freedoms under Taliban rule.

“Chances are, education will fall next,” said Dr. Duerr. “Afghanistan women have had major opportunities to grow and be free but all of that just vanished in a day.”

Additionally, he believes the Biden administration could deploy small aerial attacks to keep the Taliban on their toes, but right now, there’s nothing he can do to erase the damage.