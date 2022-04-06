DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a struggle that’s been going on for months; employers in need of workers to fill open positions. Many employers in the Miami Valley are trying to fill the need by changing how they recruit.

On Wednesday, Sinclair Community College held a job fair for students and the community, and RTA announced higher starting wages for bus drivers. These are all things employers are trying to boost their workforce.

For the last several months, the RTA in Dayton has had a shortage of bus drivers.

“Demand for our services are increasing every day and we’re unable to meet that demand right now because of the driver shortage,” RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky said.

Right now they need 40 CDL drivers and 25 non-CDL drivers.

So, RTA is increasing its starting pay for CDL drivers from $16.55 an hour to $18, and non-CDL drivers from $14.48 an hour to $15.75.

Ruzinsky said having these drivers is an essential job to help our community.

“Our main trip need is getting people to and from work. So as our community gets back to work, a lot of those community members need rides. If we can’t provide those rides, they can’t fill the jobs that are out there,” Ruzinsky said.

Across town, Sinclair Community College held their annual career fair Wednesday afternoon.

“It helps our employers because it reduces a lot of the footwork, or legwork that they would have to do on their own,” Matt Massie, Sinclair Community College manager of Student and Community Engagement, said.

65 employers set up hoping to attract students and community members to their open positions.

“Being here with other employers is really important so that people see the opportunities right here in our community, and we hope to get people back to work,” Human Resources Manager for Proctor & Gamble Dayton Anyah Land said.

Employers across all industries said as they work through the labor shortage, they’re not only raising pay, they’re focusing on company culture too.

“Not fixing our culture, but highlighting our culture because we have a lot of fun, we’re the kind of place where we want to treat people like people,” Crocs Recruiting Manager Jay Addis said.

Some of the employers at Sinclair’s job fair say they’re optimistic because it has been the best turn out they’ve seen for a hiring event in recent months.