Miami Valley doctors, residents react to President Trump returning to White House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — While the president’s care is different from what a typical patient might receive, doctors in the Miami Valley say there are things we can learn from his experience.

“Piece of advice, I would’ve continued to emphasize to wear the mask,” said Associate Chief Medical Officer at Miami Valley Hospital Dr. Roberto Colon.

President Trump left the hospital Monday night, only three days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Experts did say that it is normal for COVID-19 patients to continue care at home but they wouldn’t be surprised if the president receives a different treatment plan.

“Because it is the president, I think there are things going to occur that are outside of routine,” said Dr. Colon. “However his physicians are going to be very diligently evaluating risks versus benefit, so if something has more benefit than potential risk, they may opt to use those therapies.”

President Trump will continue treatment back at the White House, but Dr. Colon says the decision to leave the hospital to wave at supporters is not something he would have approved.

“Absolutely not, I think under no circumstances would I have thought that it was a good idea,” said Dr. Colon. “It exposed a lot of people in a close environment with somebody with COVID when it didn’t have to occur.”

Some people voiced their concern Monday night for the president’s health but are hopeful for a full recovery.

“Just feeling great that he’s getting better, I don’t think this is going to affect the election or anything at all,” said Dayton Resident Justin Parker. “He’s a strong guy, going to get through it and nothing will stop him.”

2 News reached out to the Trump Campaign to see if he would be back in the Ohio area or appear again in-person anytime soon and haven’t received a response yet.