Miami Valley doctors discuss Trump’s treatment plan

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Miami Valley doctors are weighing in on President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment plan, saying it differs from the treatment if an average person had mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Health Network said the first few days after a COVID-19 diagnosis are the most critical.

He said that may be why Trump’s medical team is taking a proactive approach with a Remdesivir treatment.

“It may well be that he stays at Walter Reed to complete that Remdesivir treatment, out of caution, and again, out of the caution of watching him to see if he gets out of the more critical period,” Weinstein said.

Dr. Roberto Colón, chief medical associate with Miami Valley Hospital, said the way Trump is being treated for COVID-19 is an exception. Usually mild symptoms don’t require hospital admission.

“If we are not having shortness of breath, if we are not having chest pain, if the symptoms are just very mild, or something you would expect with a bad cold, they can usually be managed at home,” Colón said.

Colon said Trump’s diagnosis renews attention to the effects of the virus.

“This is a medical disease, this is not a political issue,” Colón said. “This disease is real. It can affect anyone.”

Cedarville University associate professor and infectious diseases clinical specialist Dr. Zach Jenkins said it can serve as a reminder to keep following all the guidelines put in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It does underscore the fact that people are susceptible across the board and masks are one way of preventing the spread of that illness, in addition to social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and a lot of the other things we’ve been emphasizing over the past several months,” Jenkins said.

The doctors recommend anyone with mild COVID-19 symptoms to talk to their doctor first about the best way to manage the symptoms at home.