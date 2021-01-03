Miami Valley doctors address concerns over COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The COIVD-19 vaccine rollout, which is severely delayed around the country, three weeks after distribution started, some people are still choosing not to get vaccinated amid concerns of its safety or efficacy.

“Anytime we have something new, there’s always folks that question it,” Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said only about 60% of nursing home workers have opted in for the vaccine. While the vaccine is not mandatory, doctors say people not getting it will slow down how long it’ll take to get back to normal.

To get herd immunity, doctors say at least 70% of the country needs to be vaccinated, and if the vaccine is refused in the early stages, it’ll delay a return to normal.

“When we think about the lockdowns, think about the effect the virus has really had on this country, and the way we’ve been moving with things this is sort of our route out, this is a middle ground, it’s a solution to help speed up immunity for people,” Infectious Disease Specialist with Cedarville University Dr. Zach Jenkins said.

These doctors say one of the main concerns they’re hearing over and over is the risk of allergic reaction, but nationally, there’s only been a handful of reactions after the first dose.

When deciding if you should get the vaccine doctors say to ask if you have a history of allergies, especially to the ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccines or if you’ve had a reaction to a different vaccine.

“Know you’re reactions, not just what you’re allergic to,” Jenkins said. “Things like stomach ache, nausea, vomiting, aren’t really defined as allergic reactions, those are side effects most likely.”

Doctors said hearing about reactions shouldn’t scare people from getting the vaccine, they’re prepared if it does happen.

“The folks doing these immunizations across the country are very well prepared if that happens,” Allen said. “We have all the things to treat that and get you the medical attention you may need.”

CDC is advising to not receive a second dose of the vaccine if a reaction does happen.

“I think it’s important to understand right now, at least in my opinion, the risk is very small and the benefit can be potentially very great, and that’s a good reason to get it,” Allen said.