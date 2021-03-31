Miami Valley doctor, parents react to Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A doctor with Miami Valley Hospital said expanding to age 12 will help with a safer return to school in the fall, however some parents said they’re not on board yet.

Pfizer says 2,260 children were involved in an early trial. No cases of COVID-19 were reported in the vaccinated group, putting it at 100 percent efficacy.

“It’s really mirroring what we expected, that the efficacy was going to be the same and the safety was going to be the same,” Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said.

However, Colon said it’s likely that efficacy rate will decline over time.

“It’s possible in a shorter timeframe, we’re going to see that 100 percent efficacy, in the longer term, the efficacy likely to be very much like what we’re seeing in actual practice right now, which is close to that 90 percent,” Colon said.

However even with Pfizer’s promising results, not all parents are ready for their kids to get the shot.

“I am fully vaccinated, and it still worries me, but at this time, just because they released it now, my 15-year-old will not be getting it,” parent Jennifer Hall said.

Hall said she’s worried the vaccine hasn’t been around long enough yet for her to feel comfortable with her teenager getting it.

“We are worried about her getting COVID, but I also worry more about the long-term effects that this shot could potentially cause her,” Hall said.

However, Colon said a vaccine for children would help their school and social lives return to normal.

“Our teenagers who are very engaged in sports and activities and are always going out to other people’s houses, it is that group and that level of protection that is really critical right now as the next group of individuals to be protected,” Colon said.

Colon said it’s likely we’ll see Pfizer’s emergency use authorization to expand to 12 to 15 year olds by early summer.

He said it’ll likely be a bit longer before younger children can get the vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for anyone 16 and older.