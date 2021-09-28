Miami Valley doctor, parent plan for possible authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for young children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a Miami Valley doctor and parent are weighing in as vaccine authorization for young children gets closer to reality.

Pfizer submitted data from a COVID-19 vaccine trial for children age 5 to 11 to the FDA.

Parent Kassi Kipling is home this week after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, just a few weeks after her two sons had the virus, and her daughter is now on her second quarantine this school year.

“She’ll be first in line to get that vaccine because I’m tired of having to have her quarantined from school,” Kipling said. “She’s in kindergarten and now she’ll have missed close to 15 days of school because of all of this.”

Kipling said she’s looking forward to the day when her children can get their doses of the vaccine.

“Anything to get us back to a normal life would be greatly appreciated at this point,” Kipling said.

Data from a trial submitted to the FDA Tuesday found the two-shot Pfizer vaccine in a smaller dose produced a robust antibody response in young children.

Doctors said with children’s hospitals filling up, and kids on multiple quarantines, this could make all the difference.

“We are seeing kids sicker now than we have ever seen before. Several of which end up in our intensive care units, so it’s something to be careful about,” Dayton Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mezoff said. “Knowing that we may be able to protect even better with this vaccine, to me, is a very big step forward.”

Mezoff said the vaccine appears to present mild side effects in children, like a sore arm, headache and fatigue.

“It does seem to be quite safe, it does seem to be quite effective, as well, so both of those are very important,” Mezoff said.

Mezoff said submitting the trial data is an inital step that sets the groundwork to apply for FDA authorization. The vaccine could be authorized for that age group by the end of October.

After hearing these results of the trial, Kipling said she’ll be getting all three of her kids vaccinated, and encourages other parents to do the same.

“Get your vaccine when you’re eligible to,” Kipling said. “I know it can be scary for parents to give their kids something that is new, but at the same time, it’s still going through rigorous reviews.”

Mezoff said Dayton Children’s will be ready to administer the vaccine to this age group as soon as it’s authorized, and they will be providing informaiton to parents through schools and primary care providers.