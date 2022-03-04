VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the CDC, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes and approximately 90-95% of them have Type 2 diabetes. Medical experts are encouraging people to get out in front of the curve before even being diagnosed.

Dr. Paul Kolodzik is giving people the opportunity to hit the rewind button.

“Prediabetes is 100% reversible whereas once you’re diabetic, it’s a permanent lifelong condition,” he said.

Dr. Kolodzik has a background as an emergency room physician. He’s now owner of MetabolicMD on North Dixie Drive in Vandalia.

He works to identify patients with prediabetes, helping them make lifestyle changes before they ever become diabetic.

Diabetes can cause problems like poor eyesight, frequent infections, kidney failure, heart disease and stroke. Dr. Kolodzik said prevention is key and uses continuous glucose monitors to stay ahead of the curve.

Continuous glucose monitors have been around for roughly 15 years, routinely used by diabetics. More recently, their use has been extended to monitor prediabetics and nondiabetics.

“We’re seeing this primarily on the east and west coast, but we’re the only practice in southwestern Ohio that’s doing this with nondiabetics and prediabetics,” said Dr. Kolodzik.

He said putting on a continuous glucose monitor is simple and applied to the back of the arm. It stays on for a couple weeks and provides 24/7 glucose monitoring, helping people realize their levels.



“People have a tendency to lose weight and on average people lose between 15-20% of their body weight in the process of reversing their prediabetes,” said Dr. Kolodzik.

The monitors have also helped patients put their diabetes in remission, meaning lowering medication and insulin requirements.

Dr. Kolodzik said for most patients, they will have to reapply the monitor over a six-month period before they achieve their metabolic health and weight loss goals.

