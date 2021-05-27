Miami Valley doctor gives advice for gatherings for Memorial Day, last weekend under health orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Memorial Day weekend is the last weekend with the state’s COVID-19 health orders still in place, which will be lifted June 2. A Kettering Health doctor says people still need to approach holiday plans safely.



This holiday weekend will be different from the others we’ve had in the pandemic because this time nearly 45% of ohioans have at least one dose of the vaccine.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, you’re pretty good now,” Patient Safety Officer with Kettering Health Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein said. “If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, you still have to take some precautions, particularly when you’re around other people, particularly indoors.”

Weinstein said if your Memorial Day gathering is going to have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated guests, it’s recommended you hold it outdoors, keep it social distanced and those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask.

Weinstein said while there’s less COVID-19 spreading right now, there’s still a risk of catching it.

“We don’t want to see a bump after this holiday like we’ve seen after other holidays,” Weinstein said. “The difference is though, there’s less COVID out there than there was certainly at like Easter and spring break. We’re in a better place and I think we’re less likely to see a big bump after this holiday”

For some in the Miami Valley, they’re still going to approach this weekend, and the weeks after the restrictions are lifted, with caution.

“Even if they don’t have a mask requirement, I’ll be wearing one, for respect for people that need to wear them, and also because even though I’m vaccinated, I know I can get it, even if it’s a mild case, I’d prefer not to get it,” K.L. Storer of Dayton said.

Communities across the Miami Valley are also changing plans, with many going back to in-person celebrations and ceremonies after either cancelling events last year or holding them virtually.