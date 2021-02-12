Miami Valley doctor: Fauci’s summer vaccination goal could happen if production increases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The White House now says most Americans could be vaccinated by mid to late summer, with sign ups starting as early as April. A Miami Valley health expert said that the limiting factor right now is not giving the shots out, but how many vaccines are coming in.

“I would love to see by April, I think that’s optimistic a bit, but nonetheless, we can shoot for that and make it happen, that would be wonderful,” Allen said.

Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen said he’s optimistic more vaccines will soon be available for more Ohioans.

Allen said vaccine production is ramping up for Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine could soon be added to the list.

As long as more vaccines come in, Allen said Premier Health is prepared to handle the increase.

“If we were sent 1 million doses tomorrow, we’d be able to administer it fairly quickly, we’d through them, I can’t say we’d get through them in a day, but we’d get through them very quickly,” Allen said. “We have a good system in place to administer them.”

Thursday, Gov. DeWine said Ohio needs to focus on the task at hand– vaccinating Ohioans 65 and up and those with pre-existing conditions.

“We have to stay focused on what the science tells us,” DeWine said. “We hope to be vaccinating everyone by this summer. I don’t know what date this thing will pop open, but I’m optimistic.”

Allen said the White House’s goal provides some hope that by late summer or fall, life can go back normal.

“It’s exciting for all of us, I think that’s why the demand is so high, we want to get through this, we want to get this behind us,” Allen said.

Governor DeWine said just over half of Ohioans 80 and up are vaccinated. Ohio has paused expanding the vaccine rollout beyond the 1B group in order to catch up.