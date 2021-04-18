Miami Valley doctor discusses vaccine hesitancy after Johnson & Johnson pause

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine continues, many vaccine appointments are still open across the Miami Valley.

Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County opened their vaccine clinic at the convention center to walk-ins last week and Miami and Clark counties have also started accepting walk-ins.

Dean of the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University Dr. Valerie Weber said the Johnson & Johnson pause may be having some effect on vaccine hesitancy, but that shouldn’t hold people back from getting the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

“We’re extremely lucky we’re a year into this public health emergency and we have two extremely safe and effective vaccines,” Weber said.

Weber said it’s likely the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be restarted because it’s all up to weighing the pros and cons of what’s likely a rare side effect.

“Everything we do in medicine, whether it be a vaccine or medications, there are rare side effects and we just have to decide is what is more likely, the rare side effects or the risk of death or complications from COVID,” Weber said.

Weber said experts are seeing vaccine hesitancy based on both demographics and the regions they live, but she said it’s going to take an effort from everyone to make a difference.

“For us to get back to normal, for the economy, for us to be safe and do the things we love to do, I think we all have to say together this is what we have to do,” Weber said.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Dayton Convention Center will be moving locations because of work planned as the center gets ready to reopen.