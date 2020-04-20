Miami Valley districts preparing for remote learning through school year’s end

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Miami Valley students and teachers are now preparing to teach and learn remotely for the rest of the school year after Governor DeWine canceled in-person classes.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says she spoke with the governor on a conference call Saturday as one of 10 administrators advising him on the challenges that lie ahead.

Many of the concerns the governor mentioned Monday came directly from that conversation. She says she first told him about the more than 200,000 meals DPS has delivered in the last five weeks. Then she told him the students who were negatively affected the most are those without someone at home that is supporting their online learning.

The governor cited that concern specifically, saying a strong support system at home is needed in order for distance learning to work.

In response, Dr. Lolli says DPS has given out 4,000 Chromebooks in recent weeks and every high school senior has a WiFi hotspot. She says the district is doing everything it can to make sure no student falls through the cracks.

This week, student resource officers will call every student in their buildings until someone answers to make sure they have food, internet access, and technology. But those aren’t the only challenges the district is facing right now.

“With the homeless, students with disabilities, and with our refugee and immigrant population, we’ve had additional challenges that maybe some smaller schools or world schools may not have. But everybody across the state has challenges with this whole thing,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Lolli created a recovery team to start planning ahead for whenever in-person learning resumes. Their first meeting will be held Thursday.

She says her DPS staff is tired from having to turn on a dime and create a completely new and separate learning system, but they’re doing alright.