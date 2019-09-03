Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Church of Christ Disaster Response Team (DRT) has purchased the old Quality Staffing building located at 2224 Needmore Road with the intention of running a thrift shop that will benefit their relief efforts across the U.S.

They’ve already started to stock up on furniture.

“We can take those items and put them in the store. People can come and purchase those items and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to future disasters,” said Jeff Felzien, who works within the team’s operations section.

Without donations both monetary and physical, they have no way of helping those who need it the most.

“We do not have some arm of DRT that is out there generating revenue,” said Felzien.

Depending on how bad Dorian or future hurricanes end up being, the thrift shop could open up in early October. The building is directly next to Church of Christ Northridge.

The idea behind the thrift store comes after years of disaster relief experience. The team has learned that people don’t always have the means to donate money.

“A lot of times when people have items they want to donate, the logistics of getting them from Ohio to Florida, Texas, wherever the disaster might be, it can be cost-prohibitive,” said Felzien.

As it stands, the DRT is on standby for Dorian.

They will send a tool/clean up truck as well as a shower and laundry truck to wherever they are needed.

The team has to wait for the hurricane to hit and for emergency responders to clear immediate danger.

To donate or volunteer with the DRT, click here.

