Miami Valley dentists start to receive vaccine in 1A distribution group

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Group 1A vaccinations are still underway in Ohio and along with healthcare workers and people in nursing homes, dentists can also get the shot. Local dentists say they are already in line to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.

Temperature checks, air purifiers, and sanitizing mist, the list goes on for the COVID-19 precautions dentist Dr. John Terry Green added to his dental office in Dayton.

“We’ve really done a lot of different things to help minimize your risk of getting any infection in the office,” Green said.

Now his office is adding another layer of protection: the COVID-19 vaccine. He said him and his staff plan to get the vaccine this week.

Ohio is including dental providers in the state’s 1A vaccination group and local health departments are in charge of distribution.

A poll by the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute last month found 64% of dentists say it is extremely important to get the vaccine and another 20% said it was very important.

“I’m really not worried about it at all,” Green said. “I think that the studies seem to say the vaccine’s safe and i sure want to take every precaution to protect myself and my patients.”

The ADA poll also found dentists are currently operating at 78% of their pre-pandemic patient levels.

Green said he’s noticed a decrease in people coming in for appointments, and while the vaccine isn’t available for the public, he said routine dental care can protect against COVID-19 too.

“If you don’t have good dental health, your immune system is more susceptible to having COVID and bad complications from COVID, so I think it’s more important than ever that you get your regular dental checkups and hygiene appointments,” Green said.

Public Information Supervisor with Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health said the health department is providing the vaccine to dentists and dental hygienists who live and work in the county. Appointments are being made through the dental association.