Miami Valley daycare centers to adjust to DeWine’s guidelines

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami Valley daycare centers have concerns after Governor DeWine announced child care providers can reopen on May 31.

Wenzler Preschool and Learning Center reopened Monday under a special pandemic license

“We just had to dive in and start to see if we could salvage our business,” co-owner Benita Wenzler.

All daycare centers can reopen on May 31, under new guidelines from the state:

Temperatures must be taken upon arrival.

Children are required to wash their hands at drop-off, between activities, and pick-up.

All toys, equipment and surfaces must be cleaned after each use and at the end of the day.

“We have already been doing all of that,” Wenzler said.

The big change, though, is the number of children allowed per classroom.

Classroom sizes will be reduced to nine children per room for preschool to school-age, and six children maximum for infants and toddlers.

Wenzler’s center is licensed for 163 people, now they can only hold around 80 children.

“I just don’t know what we’re going to do,” Wenzler said. “Those really small daycares, you know, they might be able to survive because they’re small daycares. But centers like this, you know, I don’t know.”

However for Kim Jarvis at On Purpose Academy, even though it’s a loss in numbers, she’s already used to operating with less children under the pandemic license.

“Because we have been operating two months with 6 to 1, I think we’ve got a really good handle on how to function with lower numbers,” Jarvis said.

Wenzler said the daycare center will have to plan how they’ll get by, but at the end of the day it’s all for the kids.

“We’re in the kid business, when they’re coming in the doors, they do brighten my day,” Wenzler said.

Governor DeWine did announce that Ohio will provide daycares and childcare providers with $60 million in federal CARES Act money to make up for the reduced class sizes and safety measures.