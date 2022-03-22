MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – In a tweet Monday, President Joe Biden warned of possible cyber threats to the U.S. A Miami Valley cyber security company is weighing in on the effects of a cyber attack, and what to do to keep yourself and businesses secured.

Secure Cyber Defense based in Miamisburg has noticed the first signs of how the crisis in Ukraine impacts cyber security, with an increase phishing and spear phishing emails asking for money or claiming to have information about the war.

“Almost like a tremor before an earthquake, it’s usually an indicator that we’re building up to something,” Secure Cyber Defense CEO Shawn Waldman said.

Waldman said when an announcement like this is made by the president, it’s likely intelligence has detected foreign actors seeking targets in the U.S.

“Generally you see like-to-like responses,” Waldman said. “So, if we introduce a sanction cutting them off from SWIFT, we would usually anticipate to see a financial cyber threat impacted in return.”

Secure Cyber Defense works with their business clients to identify those threats proactively to prevent that business from falling victim to an attack.

Waldman said businesses, organizations and local governments are common targets of these attacks, which usually come in the form of ransomware.

“It encrypts all the files on your computer and your network that you’re part of, and in order to get access to those files back, you have to pay the ransomware operator,” Waldman said.

Deb Decker, Montgomery County director of communications, said in a statement that the county has a disaster recovery plan in case of an attack.

“The county works to provide risk assessments and training to all staff on how to avoid malicious activity,” Decker said in the statement. “The county provides continuous data security from any device with multi-vector Data Loss Prevention​. Additionally, we deploy and update data with a ‘zero-trust’ approach.”

Waldman said for individuals to protect yourself online, change your passwords, use multi-factor login verification, keep your devices up to date and delete anything that seems suspicious.

“Generally, the first time you look at an email that looks like that, you have this almost instantaneous feel that looks weird, and you should listen to that,” Waldman said.

Waldman said businesses and organizations should follow the same practices as individuals, and keep firewalls updated and employees educated on cyber threats.