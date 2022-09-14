DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Area craft breweries are coming together to celebrate the local beer scene here in the Miami Valley with the creation of the Miami Valley Craft Beer Week.

The inaugural Miami Valley Craft Beer Week has brewers cooking up some new beer recipes. The breweries came together to create an IPA called “So Original IPA” while others put their own spin on the recipe showing off their businesses creativity.

Colin Barnhart, Lock 27 Brewing Taproom sales and products manager said, “So we all kind of wanted to brew the same version of an IPA, but slightly different. So yeah, it’s a west coast IPA. It’s got a lot of super pungent hops in it. It gives you a lot of nice pine, resin, a little bit of a malty backbone, a really really nice beer as we head into fall and the weather starts to change a little bit.”



Collaboration does not only bring brewers together, but allows for good ideas to bring a better beer product to the Miami Valley and strengthen the local brewing scene.

Erin O’Neill, Warped Wing culinary director said, “I think people get really a sense of pride that we have such a great beer community. I think people get excited when they hear that people are coming from Cincinnati, or Columbus to check out the Miami Valley beer scene, or the passport trail that people can do. So I just think that the more that we can be a collaborative community the more people are going to buy in and try to enjoy our products.”

With events at participating breweries, it is the perfect time for them to bring new customers in with events like “cookie and beer flight pairing” Wednesday evening at Loose Ends Brewing, bringing in new customers and supporting local small businesses.

John Loose, owner and head brewer at Loose Ends Brewing said, “This just really helps people get out. Hopefully they find an event at a brewery that they have never been to but they are really interested in the event. It gives them the opportunity to go out and check out that brewery if they’ve never had the opportunity to before.”

The week will come to an end Saturday night as all participating breweries head to Yellow Cab Tavern to celebrate from 5 to 9 pm.