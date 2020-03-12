Miami Valley couple remains under quarantine after leaving cruise ship where 21 tested positive for coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley couple remain under quarantine after 21 people tested positive for coronavirus on their cruise ship.

Amy Doty-Kilbourne and her husband, Alan, were vacationing on the Grand Princess when the virus was discovered onboard.

Monday, they were taken from the ship by bus to Travis Air Force Base, where they will stay under quarantine at a hotel for the next two weeks.

They will be screened twice a day for symptoms to make sure the virus doesn’t spread.

The Kilbournes say they are more comfortable now, but they’re concerned over the lack of information from the government about when they may return home.

“I guess they did put a bulletin up but somebody took it down thinking it was an individual person that was supposed to receive it, so they’re going to put another one up tomorrow, maybe we’ll see something regarding that,” said Alan. “But other than that, the only thing really posted is when breakfast, dinner, and lunch is available.”

“I feel like they’re definitely learning some lessons and trying to improve it each time another group of passengers get off the ship and come join us,” said Amy.

Amy is also a registered nurse. She’s calling on families in the Miami Valley to be more conscientious now that four cases are confirmed in Ohio.

“We’ve heard from some folks, ‘Yeah I don’t meet that criteria, I’m not elderly.’ Or, ‘I don’t have any underlying health care issues,’ but what you don’t realize is that you could be positive and don’t express symptoms and you could be a carrier of it. So everybody, regardless of your age or health problems, you should be cognicent and diligent with your hand washing,” Amy said.

The Kilbournes also recommend avoiding using cash to pay for items. Instead, use credit cards or remote pay through your phone to prevent germs.