Miami Valley couple becomes parents on Mother’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Miami Valley parents got the surprise of a lifetime, becoming a mother on Mother’s Day.

Alyssa Kasak went into labor around 7 a.m. yesterday and 21 hours later gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Henry. Alyssa and her husband Alex chose not to find out the gender until she gave birth, so for a while all they had to hold onto was the baby’s heartbeat.

“We thought he was coming yesterday so it was a surprise he came on Mother’s Day for sure,” said Alyssa.

Little Henry Kasak was born at 3:40 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and one ounce, 20 1\2 inches long. Alyssa says becoming a mother on Mother’s Day was a moment she’ll treasure the rest of her life.

“It really made me think of my mom and his mom and how special they are to us, we look up to them so it’s really special,” said Alyssa.

The parents decided to not find out the gender of their baby until the moment Alyssa gave birth, a surprise to last a lifetime.

“We just didn’t think there’s too many surprises left in the world so we decided to save this one for us so it was very exciting to see him,” said Alex.

So far, the parents say the best piece of advice they’ve been given is to sleep when Henry is sleeping.