FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Companies in the Miami Valley went head-to-head on Saturday to wrap up a week of competition.

Battle of the Businesses events started Saturday, June 3 and spanned through this week, ending with a field day at Rinzler Field at Wright State University. A total of 28 teams from Miami Valley businesses competed to raise money for The Special Olympics of Greater Dayton.

“I think that the Special Olympics is one of the greatest things that we have in this community, and I think that battle the business is a great way that we can get involved, give back to our community,” Lindsay Richardson with Cargill said.

Whether its racing through an obstacle course, a game of beach volleyball, or a round of mini golf, “Battle,” as it’s known by, has been bringing businesses together for nearly 30 years.

“They keep coming back because it’s fun, they enjoy it,” Special Olympics Board Member Lynn Brumfield said. “They like to support Special Olympics and what we do. They like the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

While these teams come to compete, the participants aren’t losing sight of the main goal: raising money. Reynolds and Reynolds raised more than $10,000 this year.

“We really want to make sure that the stress on fundraising is the ultimate goal,” Aubrey Staton with Reynolds and Reynolds said. “Just making sure that at the end of the day we’re raising awareness and funds for the ultimate cause at the end of this.”

Since this event started, it’s raised around $1.9 million for Special Olympics, which goes toward paying for travel costs, equipment and uniforms.

Some of the Special Olympians also formed a team to join in on the competition.

“I like meeting different people, different companies, I enjoy, so that’s a nice time,” Special Olympian from Huber Heights Jared Harris said.

To learn more about Battle of the Businesses, click here.