DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a highly anticipated ruling, the Supreme Court has blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, a decision that is drawing both celebration and devastation from people across the country.

It has been a long back and forth about whether or not student loans will be forgiven and what that process will look like.

Now that the Supreme Cout has struck down President Biden’s plan, local students say they are hoping lawmakers will revisit the idea again in a different way.

“I definitely think that is something that should be reopened if there is the opportunity,” Eryce Wilcoxson, a Sinclair Community College student, said. “I don’t think it should have just been shut down completely because $20,000 can make a difference to a lot of people in trying to pursue their education and just be able to live comfortably.”

Wilcoxson said she is enrolled in Sinclair Community College after leaving a 4-year college due to the high price tag that came along with it.

As students and alum grow eager for loan forgiveness, Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University, says it puts an emphasis on congress.

“I think there will be immense pressure on Congress,” Dr. Clauson said. “I think that what’s going to happen is, is the Democratic Party will probably put pressure on a lot of people, including their own Democratic Party members, but also Republicans who are in districts that are that are too close to call, and they’re going to pressure them and say, look, if you don’t do this, you’re harming people. We’re going to try to oppose you in the next election and your very vulnerable. It remains to be seen if they respond to that pressure or not, but I really think they’re going to do that.”