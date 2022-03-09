DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years ago on March 9, Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s first cases of COVID-19. Since then, community leaders say we’ve come a long way and they hope the end is near. Through lockdowns and curfews, many community leaders here in the Miami Valley say they’re taking the challenges they faced and identifying the lessons they learned.

The coronavirus hit the elderly population hard, but Springfield Masonic Community President Tony Berardi believes they did their best with the information available.

“We see death a lot in this industry and then you put something like the pandemic and it’s then hyper focused,” said Berardi. “My staff was constantly concerned if they were exposed or potentially exposed a resident to COVID-19 and after decisions were made we wondered if things could’ve been done differently. But, at the end of the day, I stand behind everything we ever did.”

Brookville Sewing Angels decided to help those in need one mask at a time. They donated nearly 25,000 masks to 42 different states and five countries across the globe.

“My mother always told me you have to leave this world better than when you arrived,” said Founder Valerie Thorn. “A very small act of kindness can create something great and snowball into something larger than you ever imagined.”

Downtown restaurant Wheat Penny said the pandemic completely reshaped the restaurant industry. Chef Liz Valenti’s staff faced staffing and logistical challenges, but most importantly brought Dayton businesses together to ensure everyone stayed afloat. She said the pandemic made them realize how important it is to rely on your team.

“As a staff and team we were exhausted and we were depressed,” said Chef Valenti. “We really had to learn how to treat each other and ourselves with a lot of love and care and I think our industry will come out stronger for that. Nobody yells in our kitchen anymore and we try to tell other restaurants the same thing, everyone needs kindness right now.”

Ohio Masonic Home lost some residents to COVID-19 but their residents and staff are using the lessons learned to continue to protect others for years to come.

“The generation we’re dealing with grew up dealing with very tough times so although they’ve never been in a pandemic, dealing with tough times is something they’ve done since an early age,” said Berardi. “What I learned is that our residents are a lot stronger than imagined.”

Berardi said even now, they still have an emergency plan in place. If a crisis arose, they can shut down their facility and get residents to safety in a matter of 30 minutes, something they learned from the pandemic.