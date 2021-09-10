Miami Valley community hosting events to mark 9/11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Across the Miami Valley, people are hosting events to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

2 NEWS has compiled a list of various tributes and fundraisers happening so you too can remember along with the community.

Kettering Stair Climb

Kettering’s Workout Anytime owner Holly Surface is hosting the Memorial Stair Climb and fundraiser on Friday, September 10 at 2234 S Smithville Road.

According to a release, local firefighters, police and community members will strive for a goal of 2,071 steps – approximately 110 flights of stairs. A company spokesperson said the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Kettering Fire Department.

Miamisburg Stair Climb

Miamisburg High School will host its first annual 9/11 memorial stair climb in honor of the first responders who lost their lives in the attacks. The event will be at the at the Miamisburg High School football stadium, beginning at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 on 1860 Belvo Road.

The schools said it partnered with local law enforcement, fire and military members to help provide a unique experience for students that are too young to have experienced the tragedy of that day. About 300 students are participating.

University of Dayton

UD will remember 9/11 on Friday, Sept. 10 with the help of the student government association and ROTC. The groups will honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks by placing 2,977 flags in the UD Central Mall near Kennedy Union. A memorial service will be held there beginning at 10:15 a.m. to honor those who died in the attacks.

Dayton Fire Department 9/11 Tribute

The Dayton Fire Department Training Center will conduct a special 9/11 tribute on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. on McFadden Avenue involving the members of Firefighter Recruit Class 2021-A. The event will involve pictures of all 343 firefighters from the FDNY lost on 9/11 arranged on the Training Center grounds.

Warren County Remembrance Ceremony

Two events will take place at Warren County’s 9/11 memorial located across from 822 Memorial Drive in Lebanon. On Friday Sept. 10 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. a candlelight vigil will be held featuring speakers from local police, fire and veterans’ services. A Solemn Remembrance will be held on Saturday morning from 8:45 a.m. to 10:03 a.m. with a posting of the Honor Guard from police, fire and veterans’ services.