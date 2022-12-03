TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – From Trotwood to Miamisburg, holiday celebrations were happening across the Miami Valley Saturday night.

Miamisburg held its annual tree lighting and Community Holiday Celebration at Riverfront Park.

Along with lighting the tree, a parade and activities took place throughout downtown.

“We came last year, and I think the year before too,” Destinne Davis, who lives in Miamisburg, said. “We always try to come down and do a lot of local things whenever they do have them and, you know, library things we homeschool up to. So we like anything that’s in town and local.”

In Trotwood, the start of what could become a new tradition was happening Saturday afternoon.

The Trotwood branch of the Dayton Metro Library was busy with holiday-themed activities for kids and families, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Mayor Mary McDonald said they chose the library because it is a hub for the community and a safe place that is full of resources they can access today and every day.

“We’re not just books,” Yoonmee Hampson, Trotwood Branch Manager, said. “We’ve got access to computers. We even have a place for the teens. We have lots of really cool activities going on here, and we’re just so happy that we’re here for the community.”

This is the first time Trotwood has thrown an event for the Christmas season.

McDonald said Trotwood wanted to hold the Christmas celebration on Main Street in Trotwood to see everything the community has to offer.

“This is something that we really wanted to do to get people out to see the changes in the things that are happening on Main Street in Trotwood,” McDonald said.

