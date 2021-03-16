Miami Valley colleges prepare students for when they’re eligible for the vaccine

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Big news, by the end of this month all Ohioans age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s welcome news for college students waiting for a chance at their shot.

“We’re going to make information available to our families and students but it’s going to be a personal decision for them,” said Cedarville University Vice President for Marketing & Communications Janice Supplee.

According to Supplee, there isn’t a single positive case on Cedarville’s campus right now and hasn’t had a positive case for two weeks. Officials say it’s too early to determine if guidelines will change this fall.

“Our “Caring well, Staying well” guide gives our students the opportunity to make that personal choice,” said Supplee. “I know we have faculty and staff that are eligible, going to our Cedar Care Village Pharmacy or providers in their area, in fact I got my own vaccine this morning, so we’re approaching it that way and it’s gone very smoothly.”

University of Dayton released this statement:

“The university will evaluate the governor’s updated vaccination timeline to see how the university may be able to serve students who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are a tool we are hopeful will help end the pandemic, and one we hope our students consider. Our students, faculty and staff have done an excellent job of following public health guidance. their diligence has resulted in lower COVID-19 numbers on campus this semester and has allowed us to continue in-person learning, which started Feb. 1. It’s important we don’t let up now, so we can keep our numbers where they are and continue in-person learning through the end of the semester.” University of Dayton

Additionally, Wright State University’s President Sue Edwards released their statement:

“Wright State is moving forward with its summer and fall planning, because of both the decline of the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and across the nation and the increased availability of vaccines.” Wright State University

Ohioans over the age of 16 will be eligible for a dose starting on March 29th.