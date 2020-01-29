Miami Valley colleges exercise caution due to potential coronavirus cases at Miami University

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Adam Murka, Vice President of Advancement at Sinclair Community College, says that Sinclair takes issues of public health and safety very seriously.

Tuesday, two potential cases of coronavirus were reported at Miami University less than an hour away from Sinclair’s campus. However, Murka says he’s been working since the weekend to learn important information about the virus in order to share it with students, faculty, and staff.

“I personally sat in on a meeting, a call, with the Ohio Department of Health and all the rest of my counterparts throughout higher education so we’re getting the latest information,” said Murka.

Murka also says protocol and instructions are being handed down directly from the DeWine Administration, Montgomery County Health Officials and other safety authorities.

“The most important thing to know is that there is absolutely no confirmed case of this Coronavirus in Ohio at this point,” shared Murka.

“We’re being more cautious than we have to be because that’s a good rule of thumb with people’s safety and security. And we’re just going to make sure that they know that the best way to prevent this virus from spreading is the same way you keep every other virus from spreading: wash your hands, take care of yourself if you’re sick and stay up to date on all the information.”

Officials from the University of Dayton released the following statement about their response to the potential coronavirus cases in Butler County.

The University of Dayton monitors situations that could affect the health and safety of our community. We are communicating directly with faculty, staff and students who could be most directly affected by the virus, including students from China and anyone with travel scheduled to China. There are no confirmed cases in Ohio and the University will follow CDC guidance regarding the situation. The CDC considers the U.S. risk low at this time. University of Dayton officials

Another statement was released by Wright State University officials in response to the potential coronavirus cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring a new coronavirus recently identified in China. The virus is associated with an outbreak of pneumonia in that country. As of January 28, five cases have been confirmed in the United States. There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio. However, Miami University has reported today that a student with mild symptoms has met the criteria for testing for possible infection of the virus. There are currently no Wright State University-sponsored trips or research activities in the affected areas that would elevate the risk to the university community. Wright State and Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians are monitoring the situation along with the Ohio Departments of Health and Higher Education and the Greene County Public Health Department. The university has been communicating with our international students from China to provide guidance and support. If you have been to China within the last two weeks and have a fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, it is recommended that you report to Student Health Services at the Wright State Physicians Health Center or your medical provider for evaluation. All Wright State University students, faculty, and staff are required to seek approval from interim Provost Douglas Leaman for travel to China. Wright State continues to monitor this situation and will keep you updated. Wright State University Officials