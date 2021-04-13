Miami Valley colleges cancel student vaccination clinics using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleges in the Miami Valley are cancelling upcoming student vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to the FDA and CDC recommendation.

Wright State University said it has paused administration of the vaccine. The college said it was allotted 400 Johnson & Johnson doses and administered just 61 to Wright State students before the pause.

WSU students 18 and older can still schedule appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through Wright State Physicians. Visit wrightstatephysicians.org or call 937-245-7200 to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The University of Dayton also cancelled a clinic scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 that was to use the vaccine.

UD officials released the following statement:

The University of Dayton has been advised of the FDA and CDC recommendation and out of an abundance of caution, in consultation with our medical advisory panel and in light of the governor’s advice to pause these vaccines, has canceled the clinic distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccines scheduled for tomorrow, April 14. We are sharing information with our campus community about the federal guidance and advising them to seek medical attention if they have symptoms. University of Dayton

To find additional vaccine providers in Ohio, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.