Miami Valley colleges cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics, slows down campus vaccine efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley college vaccine clinics were canceled Tuesday after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on hold. University health officials said this could slow student vaccine efforts with only a few weeks left in the semester.

“It was an ideal product to be able to use for students prior to leaving campus,” Vice Chair of Experiential Programs at Cedarville School of Pharmacy Thad Franz said.

Cedarville University canceled its vaccine clinic for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Franz said students can still sign up for a Moderna vaccine appointment at the pharmacy in town.

Wright State University also canceled its vaccine clinic. Students now have the option to get the Moderna vaccine through Wright State Physicians.

“Any student that will continue to be here in 28 days from their first dose will automatically be rolled into that clinic,” Nurse Practitioner and Wright State Student Health Services Director Genessa Merritt said.

More than 80% of Wright State students commute to campus, but out of town students might not be able to return for that second dose.

Franz recommends these students hold off on scheduling an appointment until they’re back home.

“We want to talk with them proactively ahead of time to see would that be something they can manage in their schedule here in Cedarville, if not, let’s interact with their local health department or let us talk with their pharmacy so we can get them set up to be vaccinated,” Franz said.

These campus health officials said with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold, the focus on vaccinating students before the end of the semester should switch to getting as many students vaccinated as possible before returning to campus in the fall.

“Our hope is that students still continue to pursure vaccination to control the spread of COVID-19,” Merritt said.

University of Dayton also canceled their vaccine clinic.

Both UD and Wright State will be reaching out to students who already recieved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on campus.