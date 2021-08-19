Miami Valley church to send $50K to help quake-shaken Haiti

A woman stands near her destroyed home as a result of the earthquake on August 16, 2021 near the city of Camp Perrin, Haiti. – The massive quake killed more than 1,400 people across Haiti, according to a preliminary official toll reported on August 16, 2021. Tragedy has cast a long pall over life in Haiti’s southwest corner, which suffered a humanitarian crisis in October 2016 when Hurricane Matthew caused catastrophic damage, leveling an estimated 200,000 homes and killing hundreds. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP) (Photo by REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church said Thursday it is sending additional financial support while also building connections between its partners in the region to support victims of the recent earthquakes.

Crossroads said in a release it will send $50,000 in aid to be used as needed in emergency response efforts. The funds will be sent to four of Crossroads’ existing partners while also being deployed by its Masters of Disaster Impact Group to meet needs as they arise.

“The Church is uniquely designed for a time like this and Crossroads is made for this – to love our neighbors, bring hope and relief in times of crisis, and change the world,” Crossroads ReachOut Director Daniel Minera said. “There is no other way to do this than with our partners and community. We are serving alongside four international organizations who otherwise would not be at the table together in this effort.”

The Church said Crossroads’ Masters of Disaster Impact Group leader Darin Kroger will be in Haiti within the next week. He will provide respite for those on the ground who have been serving since the original earthquake occurred. He will also collaborate further with partners in the region while assessing needs and how to best meet them.