DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the share of working parents who say it is difficult to handle child care responsibilities. At the same time, many working parents have experienced professional challenges while trying to balance their work and family responsibilities, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020.

At Victorum Learning Center, they take pride in providing consistency. The director of operations, Loren Nelson said they’ve maintained weekly and daily cleaning routines. “We are sanitizing every touch surface, and every high touch area to go alongside our day-to-day daily cleaning regimen,” he said.

Despite the extra precautions, the center is not immune to staffing challenges.

“We have struggled with finding high-quality educators to meet the demand of the childcare need out there,” Nelson said.

At United Rehabilitation Services, officials said their biggest defense is vaccinations.

“95 percent of our staff are currently vaccinated and we’re happy about that and thrilled that over 90 percent of the adults we serve in our day program are also vaccinated,” said Dennis Grants, CEO of URS.

Like Victorum Learning Center, URS is also facing staffing shortages and are only at about 65 percent of their normal enrollment.

“Without any additional staff, we have two classrooms that are closed one of our preschool classrooms as well as one of our infant rooms,” Grant said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for childcare workers are expected to grow by eight percent between 2020 and 2030.