Miami Valley Child Development Centers grapples with voluntary closure issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Child Development Centers is following suit with the governor and shutting down their facilities for at least the next week.

The have 3,000 children under the age of five across three counties that rely on them for a number of services.

“Many of our families come from disadvantaged or vulnerable environments,” said CEO Berta Velilla.

While they weren’t forced to close, Velilla made the cautionary decision to close their centers down.

“The toddlers are quick to put things in their mouths, and toys, so that’s part of the reason why we decided to next week to take the time to sanitize,” Velilla said.

The problem is some of their programs operate out of facilities who will be closed for three weeks.

“We’re going to have some centers that are closed because the those school districts are closed and others that we will be able to hopefully re-open,”she said.

Now, families are now sorting out what to do about child care and meals along with basic necessities. Velilla says she’s trying to figure out if there are community partners or sites where they can hold distributions for items the centers would normally help with. Those items include foot, diapers and formulas .

She says so far, they haven’t gotten very many calls from concerned parents.

“I think families, everybody, is in a state of shock.”

Their administrative office will remain open through the closure and she wants to reassure families they’re not alone.

“There are people that care and are available to provide support and assistance,” she said.

She’s also working to accommodate her own employees. Many of them have children who are now out of school for the next three weeks meanwhile they will still have to return to work.