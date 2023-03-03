DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A well-known mall in Piqua has been sold. With the sale of the mall comes a new name for the building.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a release says the Miami Valley Centre Mall has been purchased in “a partnership between Bruns Construction Enterprises, a Western Ohio ESOP company that specializes in construction and real estate development and Caspian Group, a Minnesota based real estate investment company.” Under the new ownership, the mall will be known as “The Piqua Center”.

The Piqua Center is located at 987 East Ash Street in Piqua, right off of I-75 in Miami County.

In recent years, the former mall has seen many anchor and popular retail stores move out and close their doors to the public for good. To name just a few, Elder Beerman closed their doors in August 2018, followed by Sears in February 2019 and JC Penney making an announcement in 2020. Both FYE and Payless ShoeSource closed in early 2019 in Miami County.

Leaders hope to revitalize the spot to bring people back to the location that used to house many well-known anchor stores.

“One of the first great opportunities for The Piqua Center could be to reinvigorate the food court using successful concepts like 2nd Street Market in Dayton and Budd Dairy Food Hall in Columbus,” Bruns Construction Development Director James Edwards said in a release.

The new owners of the site of the former mall say they are welcoming feedback from the community on what they would like to see come to the site.