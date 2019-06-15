Miami Valley CAP offering financial assistance for car repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is rolling out a financial assistance service for vehicle repairs after hundreds of cars were left damaged during the tornado outbreak.

Because some of those affected have issues with insurance, this could be an easier way for people to get their vehicle fixed.

“Because of the structural damage on the top, I doubt they can fix it, so it will probably cost me twice as much to fix this,” said tornado victim Michael Ely.

Cherish Cronmiller, President and CEO of the Miami Valley CAP, said, “We’re able to meet a lot of need in about the two thousand dollar realm, between security deposit, first month’s rent, deductibles, vehicle repairs..”

The partnership is also providing bus passes and fuel cards for those who need them.

For more information, contact the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership at 937-341-5000.