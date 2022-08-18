MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting in 2023, Ohioans will be able to place bets on sports at more than 200 brick-and-mortar businesses in the state — 12 of those being in the Miami Valley.
According to the Casino Control Commission, 12 locations in the Miami Valley will be licensed to have sports betting kiosks starting on January 1, 2023.
On Wednesday, the commission approved the following Miami Valley businesses to have Type C Sports Gaming Host Licenses:
- Bargos Grill and Tap, Dayton
- Chris’s Band Box, Dayton
- Ned Peppers, Dayton
- Pour Haus, Dayton
- Geez Grill and Pub, Dayton
- Good Time Charlie’s, Miamisburg
- Che’s Rustic Lounge, Springfield
- Company 7 BBQ, Englewood
- Misster Hipp, Fairborn
- Down the Pike Bar, West Carrollton
- Romer’s Bar and Grill, Bellbrook
- Valley Tavern, Valley View
Ohioans are also able to bet on sports via the Internet and mobile devices along with these kiosks in brick-and-mortar locations.