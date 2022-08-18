MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting in 2023, Ohioans will be able to place bets on sports at more than 200 brick-and-mortar businesses in the state — 12 of those being in the Miami Valley.

According to the Casino Control Commission, 12 locations in the Miami Valley will be licensed to have sports betting kiosks starting on January 1, 2023.

On Wednesday, the commission approved the following Miami Valley businesses to have Type C Sports Gaming Host Licenses:

Bargos Grill and Tap, Dayton

Chris’s Band Box, Dayton

Ned Peppers, Dayton

Pour Haus, Dayton

Geez Grill and Pub, Dayton

Good Time Charlie’s, Miamisburg

Che’s Rustic Lounge, Springfield

Company 7 BBQ, Englewood

Misster Hipp, Fairborn

Down the Pike Bar, West Carrollton

Romer’s Bar and Grill, Bellbrook

Valley Tavern, Valley View

Ohioans are also able to bet on sports via the Internet and mobile devices along with these kiosks in brick-and-mortar locations.