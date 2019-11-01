Miami Valley businesses begin Christmas season preparations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Poor Thanksgiving.

As Halloween ends, businesses and stores across the Miami Valley begin the preparations for the upcoming Christmas season.

This week, a number of businesses have begun the conversion away from spooky, Halloween-themed decorations and into Christmas trees, colorful lights, and other winter entertainment.

In downtown Dayton, the Five Rivers Metroparks have begun construction on the annual ice rink that occupies Riverscape. The ice rink is not scheduled to open until November 29.

Once the ice rink is open, it will host a number of events including broomball and curling matches, skating lessons, and other activities.

The Greene Town Center also began constructing the large Christmas tree that occupies the main square.

The workers who construct the tree each year said it takes a lot of work to put the tree together but once it is finished it is rewarding to see the joy it brings visitors.

The Greene Town Center tree lighting celebration is scheduled for November 14 at 6 pm.

To see video of the work being done at The Greene Town Center, watch the video below:

In Xenia, St. Brigid Parish is hosting their Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, November 2. The event features craft vendors, baked goods, candies, holiday décor, raffles and a Santa’s Attic with new and used items.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is also prepping their holiday decorations. The Mall has begun the process of preparing their large wreath that hangs above the mall entrance. The wreath lighting ceremony is on Friday, November 8.

Other Christmas-related events happening in the Miami Valley in November include:

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Holiday Arts and Crafts Show at Kettering Rec

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Christmas Tree Lighting at Austin Landing

Thursday, Nov. 21 – A Carillon Christmas

Friday, Nov. 22 – WinterFest at Kings Island

Friday, Nov. 22 – Woodland Lights 2019

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Christmas at Fulton Farms

Friday, Nov. 29 – Clifton Mill Christmas Lights 2019

