Miami Valley business owner surprises employees with share of company

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami valley business gave its employees quite a surprise today.

Workers at McGohan Brabender, one of the largest privately-held employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms in the Midwest, thought they were coming to a company event but learned they were leaving with part of the company.

At the first companywide event since the pandemic, the CEO of McGohan Brabender made the surprise announcement.

“It’s probably the greatest day of my career,” said Scott McGohan.

Kenzie Mcevily, the company’s digital experience producer said, “This was the coolest day. We’ve been waiting to all be together for the past 15 months.”

She’s is among 200 employees to learn they’ll be eligible for shares of MB’s stock as the company transitions to an employee stock ownership plan.

“When you can give them ownership and they can be part of that and touch the door handle and they own part of that and they own the success of the organization we just think amazing things can happen,” McGohan said.

Scott’s father, Pat McGohan founded the company in 1972.

“He challenged us from day one to perpetuate things into the future and we took that to heart and to spirit and we wanted a locally owned business in each of the communities we serve,” Scott said.

“A lot of people here work so hard and made us look good so everybody is going to share in the profitability and success of our company. But it’s going to make a substantial difference in their retirement, much bigger than a 401k,” said Pat.

At 27, retirement isn’t something Kenzie Mcevily thinks about often but she says that’s soon to change.

“We want to work really hard for a long time and then we want to enjoy being retired so this is going to help so much. I just saw the relief in a lot of people’s faces too,” she said.