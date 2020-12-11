Miami Valley business, doctor discuss impact of extended curfew, Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The state’s curfew was set to expire Thursday, but it’s now extended through January 2. Along with it, Ohio department of health has issued 10 Stay Safe Ohio protocols.

Moeller Brew Barn Brand Manager Jess Neilsen said they used to stay open until 11 p.m. on weekends. The extended curfew means they won’t gain back some of their late-night customers, when they already have lowered capacity to make room for social distancing.

“We’ve had to be creative and we’ve had to problem solve in order to accommodate, we care enough about our customers to accommodate,” Nielsen said.

Thursday, Governor DeWine revealed a 21-day push to hopefully get businesses and people’s lives back to normal in the long-run.

“These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and that will allow us to still live our lives,” DeWine said.

The protocols refresh what we’ve heard since the beginning of the pandemic, wearing a mask, staying home, social distancing, washing your hands. And how to approach the holidays, by celebrating small, not dining with anyone outside of your household, limiting travel, and keeping weddings, funerals and other family activities safe.

“We know that if we are not careful, we can quickly overwhelm the healthcare systems, and if we do that, if somebody gets sick with something unrelated to COVID, the hospitals may not be in a position to be able to care for them as easily as they otherwise could,” Dr. Roberto Colon, Assoc. Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital.

Nielsen said if everyone follows these small steps, it will have a big impact on their business.

“We’ve made it this far, we’re fortunate enough we haven’t had to lay anyone off,” Moeller said. “We want to keep it that way, so we just want to get through these 21 days, follow the guidelines, keep everybody safe, keep everybody healthy.”

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. All non-essential businesses must close during those hours.

DeWine also said the retail mask order will also remain in place.