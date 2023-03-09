DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Boy Scouts held their 25th annual leadership breakfast fundraiser on Thursday.

Organizers say they had a huge response, making it the largest it’s been in over a decade.

Proceeds from the fundraiser allow for the scouts to continuously develop and impact the lives of young people.

“Today we raised over seventy thousand dollars to support the people and the properties and the programs of the Miami Valley Council,” Jeff Schiavone, CEO of the Boy Scouts Miami Valley Council, said. “And really today, it’s much more than the fundraising, but it’s about sharing the scouting story of leadership, character and service.”

This year’s breakfast, held at Carillon Historical Park, honored Rick and Jane Schwartz with the 2023 Leadership, Character, and Service Award.

The award recognizes and rewards contributions that improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley while exemplifying the precepts found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law.