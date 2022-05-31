DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio boards of elections are getting ready for a second primary election, this time on August 2. Miami Valley elections officials said they’re working on a tighter timeline to put this primary together.

A federal court decided last Friday the election will move forward with a previously rejected legislative map from the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

August 2 is the latest possible date to hold a primary in Ohio and still have time to prepare for the November general election.

“If we were to move it one week or two weeks back in August, that would have got us too close to that timeframe of whether or not we would have a certified election before we have names on a ballot,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

Now the work begins for boards of elections. Elections officials will have to certify the August 2 ballots, lock in their polling locations, and mail out overseas and military ballots 46 days prior to the election.

For the Greene County Board of Elections, they already had a special election for Xenia residents slated for the same date, and are ready to move forward with the primary.

“We already knew that we were going to have an August special with the charter amendment, so being able to combine those without having to overlap was the best possible outcome,” Greene County Board of Elections Director Alisha Beeler said.

Voters will find races for Ohio House, Senate and state central committees on the ballot.

Important dates for voters to know:

the voter registration deadline is July 5

Early and absentee voting will start July 6

Polls will open on August 2 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Rezabek said their main concern right now is voter turnout.

“We only had a 21 percent turnout in May,” Rezabek said. “I would hope that the voters realize how important these elections are and get those numbers up.”

Boards of elections are also putting out the call for more poll workers who would be available to work at the polls on August 2.