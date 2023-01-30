VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Who Dey Nation showed up in full force at sports bars around the Miami Valley to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play in the AFC Championship game.

Fans of all ages put on their jerseys or best Bengals gear to root for Cincinnati from Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill in Vandalia Sunday night.

“I have a little character called She-Roar, so I had this costume custom made and just kinda, you know, a little extra spirit,” Bengals fan Erin Foster said. “It’s fun to go to the games and get really dressed up, but I actually blend in while I’m at the stadium.”

Bunkers is usually closed on Sundays, but they opened their doors at 4 p.m. for people to come in for a big AFC Championship watch party.

“We’re typically closed, and my staff volunteered to come in on their day off to open it up so everybody has a place to watch the game,” Bunkers General Manager Teresa Polli said.

With the Bengals losing to the Chiefs in the final moments of the fourth quarter, the game kept fans on the edge of their seats the entire time.

“No matter what, win or lose, I would still be wearing a Bengals jersey,” Bengals fan Mitch Price said. “They are a great team. I think even after this year we’re going to continue to do great things.”

Even with the outcome of Sunday’s game, the fans at Bunkers said that they are still proud of the team, saying “there’s always next year.”