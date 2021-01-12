Miami Valley bars see low-volume crowds for Buckeyes game

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Many bars across the Miami Valley say they definitely saw way less of a crowd this football season, including tonight’s championship title game. Fans celebrating at bars said they don’t plan on self-quarantining after the National Championship game either due to fewer people attending.

“Oh it’s a lot different than years before this place would’ve been packed another time,” said OSU Fan Jim Penikas.

As Ohio State vies for the National Championship title, restaurant parking lots will be empty at halftime due to the 10 p.m. curfew still in place. Lifelong Buckeye Fans the Penikas Family chose Vandalia’s Bunkers Sports Bar to watch the game because of the measures the staff have put in place to keep themselves and fans safe while celebrating.

“I would avoid large gatherings at a house, people that you know cause the more people that are there, the more things that could go wrong,” said Jim Penikas. “It’s literally so much safer here, everyone is separated by barriers and such, and we get to help keep businesses afloat that have struggled.”

Many fans told 2 NEWS that eating at a bar could possibly be safer rather than groups of people celebrating at home without barriers and masks being enforced. Bunkers is one of the biggest Buckeye bars in the Miami Valley, so they’ve put in extra precautions.

Courtesy: Bunkers Sports Bar

“We have the BIOSHIELD 75 which we use on all food services or anywhere dishes have touched so that helps eliminate any bacteria,” said Bunkers Server Meghan Williams. “We also use the iWAVE Fresher Air which is pumped through our air filtration system and kills all airborne viruses and reduce the likelihood of it being in the air.”

Kettering’s “Nowhere in Particular” Brewery says they’ve seen a lot of people take small to-go orders. They also say the 10 p.m. curfew changed the football season atmosphere for businesses.

“Nobody wants to come out and have to leave with five minutes left to go in the second quarter,” said NoWhere in Particular Bartender Jordan King. “I’ve noticed even with the Clemson game on New Year’s Day, I walked in here at 8:30 p.m. at the start of the game and no one was in here.”

Both the Bunkers Sports Bar and Nowhere in Particular Brewery say they are hopeful the curfew will be lifted soon in order to stay afloat financially.