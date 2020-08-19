Miami Valley athletic trainer explains how to best prepare student athletes for a return to contact sports

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine has given contact sports the green light to continue this fall.

Courtney Powell with Kettering Health Network says the student athletes she’s working with are elated to be back on the field, courts and tracks.

“I think its been great for their mental health [after] having spring sports canceled and having online school and being away from each other for so long,” she said.

Fans are ready to cheer on their favorite teams, but their seasons are coming with a lot of extra precautions to protect them from catching or spreading COVID.

“We’re cleaning equipment in between each drill. If one kid is touching it then coaches are getting it sprayed and wiped down before the next group comes in,” explained Powell. “[We’re] handling all the hydration which has been a big concern through all of this. That’s because we’re not allowed to have shared water bottles, shared coolers.”

Powell says they are also making sure that after an extended break, these student athletes aren’t rushing towards an injury.

“They’re just now back to normal. It wasn’t ‘jump in and do everything as they possibly can,’ They took it slow so no one would get hurt and everyone would stay healthy,” she explained.